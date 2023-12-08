Lack of warning frustrates riders dealing with a light rail shutdown

BALTIMORE — People showing up to the North Avenue light rail station were met with no trains, just signs saying the railway was shut down and a message over the loudspeaker.

"Light rail service is temporarily suspended at all stations," announced the automatic message.

Fed up with the light rail getting shut down, people sat and waited for the shuttle to get them where they needed to go.

Most of them trying to get to work.

"Every day, every day I'm here, catch the bus to light rail," said Van Terry.

For Terry, he's frustrated with the lack of warning, MTA announced the light rail would be shut down Thursday evening.

"With a days notice. That's what I'm saying, if it was more notice, give people a chance to get their life in order. Now I'm gonna be late today," said Terry who was on his way to work.

MTA says the issue that's causing this shutdown was noticed in October.

People who use the light rail daily are concerned.

"That was kind of messed up, we're just now finding out about that and it happened in October," said Daniel Parker.

There's no timetable for when the light rail will be fixed.

For now, people are relying on MTA buses.

Slowing down their commute to work.

"From bus to light rail it might take me an hour all together, all together. But now we don't even have a shuttle. I know from right here right now if one came right now it's going to take an hour and a half to get to work," said Terry.

For now, commuters will have to make adjustments to accommodate the shutdown.