Light Rail service to Penn Station resumes after years of platform construction

BALTIMORE — After a few years being out of service, the Penn-Camden shuttle is finally back on track beginning Sunday, June 15.

That's the Light Rail line that connects to Penn Station.

It was just in for Kristie Pinder to catch her first O’s game of the season.

“They did a grand slam, 7th inning. Brought everyone home. It was awesome!" she said.

At under $5 for a day pass, it was a no brainer.

And she wasn’t the only one.

“It was crowded. I didn't even have a seat to sit down, but I was comfortable with it and luckily we got back safe, but I'm good. Other than that i didn't have a problem," Pinder said.

The shuttle has been offline due to platform construction by Amtrak. It's unclear exactly when it was temporarily stopped.

The shuttle runs every half hour seven days a week:



Weekdays 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturdays 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Maryland Transit Authority provided a bus alternative connecting riders to the closest Light Rail station at Mount Royal, or riders could walk the two blocks to get to Penn Station.

But the resumed route is convenient, especially for people traveling outside of the city, maybe to the airport, especially if carrying luggage.