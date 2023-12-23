Light rail service scheduled to run again after being suspended

BALTIMORE — Those who rely on the Baltimore area light rail to get around will be happy to hear starting December 23rd the system will start running again.

It's been two weeks since light rail services were suspended leaving people who rely on it with a harder time of getting around.

"Pretty much my everyday life. I use the light rail from work, just hanging out with friends, and I will say it's been an inconvenience cause like I use it all the time,” said Quinones Jhingory who is a light rail rider.

Buses line up next to the light rail station Hunt Valley. Right now it's the only way to get between stops. Jhingory said it's been tough, but starting December 23rd the light rail will be running again and it'll be free until January 2nd. Bringing relief before the holidays.

"I actually have plans on the holidays so now I can just hop on the light rail for free,” said Jhingory. “like we love free things so that's very nice.”

"It's great, it's wonderful, I’m glad it'll be a big relief for a lot of people that depend on it to get to work,” said Sharon Sexton who rides the light rail.

Officials from Maryland Transit Administration said emergency inspections had to be made to the entire fleet after being shut down December 8th due to potential issues with punctured conduits on light rail vehicles. This was discovered after a fire that happened back in October that injured one person.

Another issue addressed was with the inner car connector cables. That was responsible for six smoke events over the last two years.

"Got here and went to the light rail and saw it wasn't running and they said get on the bus. I took the bus to Camden Station and then from Camden Station took the bus to here,” said Russell Zeigler who flew in to visit his family for the holidays. He usually takes the light rail to meet them, but the time of that route was almost doubled this time.

"Normally it takes about an hour 20 to get up here, now today it took about three hours,” said Zeigler.

MTA said they worked closely with the contractor for an accelerated inspection and correction plan.

Shuttle buses that operate between the stations will no longer run when the light rail resumes.