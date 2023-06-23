LifeBridge Health surgeon retires after more than 40 years of service

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A surgeon with LifeBridge Health is retiring after more than 40 years of service.

That surgeon is Dr. Alan Davis.

Dr. Davis is a well-respected surgeon. He worked hard over the last 42 years to provide quality care to all of his patients.

On Friday, friends and colleagues gathered in his office in Owings Mills for a retirement reception.

Dr. Davis went into private practice in 1982. He was instrumental in starting the Breast Care Center at Northwest Hospital.

He also helped to teach laparoscopic surgery. During his career, Dr. Davis had to make many sacrifices. This meant there were times he had to miss some family dinners and even stay late at the hospital.

Dr. Davis says he is grateful for his supportive family. He says even though he had to miss some family functions, he always made an effort to make it to his kids PTA meetings and their sporting events.

He prides himself in how he treated his patients.

"How many times people have come in here and say you saved my life. I hear that a lot. You've taken good care of me. You've done this for me and that for me. And we're indebted to you. You were always available. You were always kind. You sat and listened to us. That's what I'm going to remember the most, that I sat and listened to them. I heard what they said to me," said Dr. Davis.

Dr. Davis is going to retire from surgery, but he will work in the wound center a couple days a week.

He said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family. He may do some golfing. He admits he is not the best golfer, but enjoys playing for fun.