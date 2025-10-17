Life in prison for man who killed and dismembered Greenbelt school teacher

GREENBELT, Md. — Harold Landon III, the man who killed a Greenbelt teacher back in 2023, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prince George's County Police Dept. Harold Francis Landon III



59-year-old Mariame Toure Sylla, a Prince George's County public school teacher, was last seen alive July 29, 2023, in the 6500 block of Lake Park Drive in Greenbelt.

Three days later, investigators discovered human remains on Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clifton.

Weeks later, DNA testing confirmed the remains belonged to Sylla.

According to WJLA-ABC7, all of her remains still have not been found.

Landon and Sylla lived in the same neighborhood, but in 2023, police said they were strangers to each other.

Prosecutors say Landon killed the elementary school teacher to exorcise his personal demons and we'll never know a true motive.

He was taken into custody the same day Sylla's body was found on an unrelated assault charge.