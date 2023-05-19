Health department closes Lidl in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's first Lidl supermarket was closed yesterday by the health department.
The city health department said today that the North Baltimore store was closed due to a rat infestation.
⛔️FACILITY CLOSURE⛔️— B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) May 19, 2023
May 18, 2023
Name: LIDL
Address: 1504 HAVENWOOD RD, 21218
District: 03
Reason for Closure: RODENT INFESTATION
Inspector: 2642
FACILITY MUST CORRECT ALL VIOLATIONS AND PASS REINSPECTION
Lidl said in a statement:
"Our store was closed yesterday by local health officials and we are working to address their points and to get the store reopened as soon as possible for our customers. The health and safety of our customers and team members is our top priority."
Lidl opened in the revitalized Northwood Commons shopping center last summer.
The company is also set to open a store on Belair Road in northeast Baltimore, at the site of the former Bi-Rite Market.
A Lidl spokesperson said last month that a rumor that the store's not opening "is not true. We look forward to opening another store in Baltimore in the future and serving the community with high quality groceries and low prices. As we have more information to share on a grand opening date, we will be in close contact."