Health department closes Lidl in Baltimore City

Posted at 12:09 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 12:53:02-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's first Lidl supermarket was closed yesterday by the health department.

The city health department said today that the North Baltimore store was closed due to a rat infestation.

Lidl said in a statement:

"Our store was closed yesterday by local health officials and we are working to address their points and to get the store reopened as soon as possible for our customers. The health and safety of our customers and team members is our top priority."

Lidl opened in the revitalized Northwood Commons shopping center last summer.

The company is also set to open a store on Belair Road in northeast Baltimore, at the site of the former Bi-Rite Market.

A Lidl spokesperson said last month that a rumor that the store's not opening "is not true. We look forward to opening another store in Baltimore in the future and serving the community with high quality groceries and low prices. As we have more information to share on a grand opening date, we will be in close contact."

