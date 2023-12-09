Lexington Market to host ‘Winter Wonderland’ fun Saturday, December 9

BALTIMORE — As you're planning your weekend, here's some holiday fun for you and the family in Baltimore City: the new-look Lexington Market is hosting a 'Winter Wonderland' on Saturday, December 9.

The fun features a live DJ, arts and crafts, a hot chocolate bar, and photos with Santa Claus.

The wonderland will be on the market's plaza, and all the vendors in the market itself will be open.

The event takes place from 4pm-7pm.

Jamal McCord, the market's general manager, says the reaction has already been positive on the web.

"I think they'll love it, I've been watching it online on social media, and people have been excited about it," McCord told WMAR.

"We’re just trying to bring the community outside, get activated into the new market," McCord said. "Some people still don’t know the market’s open. So we’re hoping this brings in different people, reintroduces the market, reintroduces the space, so people can see it, upstairs and downstairs, really get acclimated to it, so we keep driving people in."