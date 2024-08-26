Learning to avoid driving accidents in a library

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Becoming a safe driver is an essential part of many young people's lives. But it's a challenge that can present several hurdles.

Now, the Anne Arundel Public Library Foundation has a way for new drivers to get some practical experience behind the wheel. WMAR got an inside look at the library's solution to this issue.

They have installed a driving simulator to enable new drivers to try their hand behind the wheel.

There, we met Kayla, who is eighteen but doesn't have her driver's license yet.

"It's really nerve-racking for me," she explained.

That's a problem for many first-time drivers, but she's found a way to ease into this privilege.

She's taking advantage of the new simulator at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library. After a quick tutorial from Gabby, the librarian, she's off and running...and quickly runs into the side of the road.

But it's ok, in this car, she can just hit restart. She quickly gains confidence in performing the skills of safe driving.

According to the Anne Arundel County Vision Zero Data Dashboard, 12,509 crashes were impacted by human behavior such as distracted or impaired driving or speeding.

But for Kayla, nerves have kept her from the road.

"I'm afraid of something wrong happening. Even though there are so many precautions against that, I think I should be worrying more about how I can prevent that," said Kayla.

The simulator provides exactly the kind of practice Librarian Gabby Norton was hoping for when she proposed getting the simulator. She had seen the positive impact this device had at another library she worked for.

"They got it as part of an opportunity to help get people jobs and job access and to kind of further enrich the community. And I was like...that's pretty cool!"

So she thought this might be a good use of a grant from the library foundation, whose goal is to give young people opportunities they may not otherwise have.

She said the cost of classes for new drivers can be pretty expensive.

"Some areas can charge up to a hundred plus dollars per hour. ​ I don't know who has that lying around these days," Norton said.

Plus, the practical skills drivers gain here in a risk-free environment help ease new drivers into the driver's seat.

"Especially if someone is very nervous​ about driving, this actually does dusk, day, and night driving. Something that you know everyone especially new drivers are very scared of," added Norton.

It offers country and city environments and even has a simulator for driving intoxicated.

But today, Kayla is practicing some of the surprises that can happen on a country road, like a deer running into the road.

"It felt more real to me. Like, this is what I'm going to be doing. Like, this is scary," Kayla said.

She said she also gained an understanding of the relationship between how hard she pressed the gas pedal and how fast the car moved, a valuable lesson for the real world.

"Well, I learned something actually. I felt like I knew a little bit more."​

She said it felt good being proactive by practicing her skills here to prepare for the real thing.

​The device costs $13,000, all paid for by the Anne Arundel Public Library Foundation. It is available anytime the library is open.