League for People with Disabilities ensures accessibility for early voting

BALTIMORE — As Election Day approaches, the League for People with Disabilities is gearing up to kick off early voting this Thursday, ensuring that everyone has access and resources to exercise their right to vote.

The League, which has served as a voting site for years, is dedicated to making the voting process more inclusive for individuals with disabilities. According to David Greenberg, President & CEO of the organization, becoming a voting site during election season provides an invaluable opportunity for program participants to exercise their right to vote, especially in light of the accessibility challenges that many traditional voting sites pose.

The organization has been actively educating its participants on the voting process, generating excitement for the convenience of early voting being available right on site. Greenberg emphasized the significance of eliminating barriers, from providing sign language interpreters for enrolled participants to ensuring wider hallways for easier wheelchair maneuverability.

"We live and breathe disabilities, so if we see something that isn't quite right in the hallway, like making a person with a disability stand when they should be offered a seat, we will say something," Greenberg stated.

The League has made information available on disability policies related to local political figures, Alsobrooks and Hogan, allowing voters impacted by these issues to make informed decisions on election day.

Adding to their efforts, the League has installed a mail-in drop box outside the building, offering accessibility not only for those with disabilities but for the entire community.

Early voting, commencing on Thursday, October 24 at 7:00 a.m., has historically seen a high turnout at the League for People with Disabilities, with nearly 10 thousand people casting their votes. This initiative underscores the organization's commitment to ensuring that every vote counts and promoting a more inclusive and accessible electoral process for all.