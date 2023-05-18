Leaders in Baltimore County walk, talk neighborhood issues in Rosedale

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — In Rosedale's Holland Hill community, Baltimore County leaders took neighbors on a walk, discussing issues in their backyards.

Some came out of their homes to chat with local police and lawmakers - telling them what’s on their minds, and what it’s like to live in this slice of the county.

"Some days are good some days are bad," said Rachel Keatts, organizer of the Holland Hill Neighborhood Improvement Association.

"I have a 2-year-old son. I’ve had to pull in the house several times when hearing gunshots, speeding cars. So it’s very disheartening, and I just would like peace back in our homes," Keatts added.

Neighbors like Keatts walked with county leaders Wednesday night - to walk and engage with folks living in this east Baltimore County neighborhood.

"Without speaking to them and finding out what their problems really are, we can’t really solve or help to understand problems," said Baltimore County Police Capt. Mike Fruhling.

Albert Harris, who lives in the neighborhood, tells WMAR the area is a solid place to live, but at times he sees issues happening on the outskirts of the community.

A major issue, he says, is speeding.

"Guys like to come through here late at night. I mean, they just drive like no one lives here," said Harris.