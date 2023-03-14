Leaders in Annapolis met to discuss changes to Child Victims Act

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tonight in Annapolis, leaders met to discuss the Child Victims Act.

This would help protect and get justice for victims of sexual abuse.

This includes cases of abuse in the Catholic Church.

We are expected to see a redacted version of the nearly 500 page report of church abuse in the coming months.

The report will expose more than 150 priests accused of wrongdoing.

Tonight, leaders discussed the bill for a second time but are expected to make amendments before voting.

Last month, only Senator Chris West voted against the bill in committee, saying he didn't believe the legislation, as written, was constitutional.