Lawmakers to look at artificial intelligence following Pikesville HS incident

BALTIMORE — State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger laid it out in the press conference and Anton Dahbura, a cybersecurity expert at Johns Hopkins backed it up.

Both saying Maryland is behind on its laws regulating artificial intelligence.

"Really, we're behind the curve and probably will be for quite some time," said Dahbura.

The current laws and possible changes are getting a closer look following the incident at Pikesville High School.

Dazhon Darien, the school's athletic director, allegedly framed its principal by using AI to create fake recordings of him disparaging minority groups.

"It was creepy to be honest, I mean I think it is pretty devious to try to impersonate someone else and to try and misrepresent their views about the faculty, the students, the community where they serve," said Senator Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat who represents Pikesville.

Lawmakers in the state house took a look at several bills bills related to AI in the previous session.

None of them would've addressed the alleged actions by Darien.

"We just didn't see this exact version coming. We had a deep fake and revenge pornography. We had a bill on deep fakes and elections," said Senator Katie Fry Hester, Chair of the join committee on cybersecurity and sponsor of several bills regulating AI.

There isn't a law on the books in any state that would address this type of alleged artificial intelligence usage.

Maryland's judicial committee chairs are both committed to taking a look at the issue in the upcoming session.

"I think after this we're going to be taking a closer look from a video standpoint but also an audio standpoint as well," said Delegate Luke Clippinger.

"As a prophylactic measure we in the legislature want to come back next year and ensure that our law does evolve to capture some of these deep-fake images especially when children are involved," said Senator Will Smith.

Lawmakers will participate in studies between now and the start of session to figure out the best way to address the issue.