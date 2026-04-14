ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lawmakers have concluded their 90-day legislative sprint, leaving hundreds of bills on Governor Wes Moore's desk for review.

Moore is reviewing several high-profile pieces of legislation to determine if they will receive his signature, go into law without his approval, or receive a veto.

Among the passed legislation are several bills that limit Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the state. The bills create additional hurdles for local law enforcement to work with ICE.

Lawmakers send hundreds of bills to Moore's desk during legislative session Lawmakers send hundreds of bills to Moore's desk during legislative session

"If you keep poking at somebody there's potentially the ability for retaliation," Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey said.

"I'm not going to flinch because I think that they're going to come after us any harder. They're already doing it," Moore said.

Marylanders can expect to save about $150 on next year's utility bills. Data centers are also getting reined in.

"You're going to see some savings as a result of scaling back EmPOWER but at the end of the day prices are rising for other reasons," Hershey said.

Maryland is also setting its own vaccine guidelines.

"This bill decouples the state's vaccine policy from the federal government's because our vaccine policy will be driven by science and not internet conspiracy theories," Moore said.

The passed budget does not increase taxes and fees, but it also does not cut any current taxes and fees.

"From our perspective it was no cutting of taxes or cutting of fees and you know that's what we wanted to see," Hershey said.

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