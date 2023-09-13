Lawmakers hold hearing on juvenile related crime in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As more teenagers face charges in the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting, the State House Judiciary Committee is taking a new look at juvenile crime.

Committee members heard from the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

The focus was on the juvenile justice reform bill that passed two years ago.

Its goal was to keep young people under 13 who commit crimes out of the system and focus on getting them help.

Delegates questioned the department on the process that decides whether a child is charged or not, and the impact the law has had on juvenile crime across the state.

"Even while there are some disturbing increases in gun violence categories that are of significant concern and demand our action, youth crime is down over the last decade by half and is down versus pre-pandemic," said Juvenile Services Secretary, Vinny Schiraldi.

Some lawmakers raised concern about the law promoting repeat offenders.

They noted several crimes committed by the same young people, without fear of being punished.

While the meeting led to no changes, it's possible new bills could be proposed in the upcoming general assembly.

As for the claim that youth crime is down, it comes with a catch.

While down over the past decade, juvenile crime has slowly risen over the past two years.

And homicides and shootings involving minors have spiked.

That data comes from a report the department released yesterday.