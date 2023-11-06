Law firm goes door-to-door with fliers in LA to catch Rachel Morin's killer

BALTIMORE — It's been three months since Rachel Morin's body was found on the Ma and Pa trail in Harford County.

Police have identified a possible suspect after DNA from the crime scene was run through the Maryland State Police database came back with a match to a Los Angeles home invasion and assault back in March.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler released video from that assault, but all you see is a man leaving a house, you never see his face.

However, this didn't stop the Rice, Murtha and Psoras law firm from looking for answers. They've since launched a new door-to-door direct mail campaign in the Los Angeles neighborhood where the suspect was captured on video.

They've printed over 10,000 fliers with one side in Spanish and English on the other side, to reach anyone who may have information about the suspect.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic male, five foot nine, 160 pounds, around 20 to 30-years-old, dark hair with a muscular build.

The fliers will be hand-delivered to over 10,000 homes, reaching more than 58,000 people in that California neighborhood.

The law firm is offering a reward of $30,000 to anyone who can positively identify the suspect and provide information leading to his capture and conviction.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 836-7788 or by email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org