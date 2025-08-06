Law enforcement, first responders and community come together for National Night Out

BALTIMORE — Tuesday was a full day of fun with an underscoring of safety and trust.

WATCH: Community comes together for National Night Out Community comes together for National Night Out

It's National Night Out—all over our area, from Baltimore City to White Marsh and Parkville—people are coming together for a day of good music, food, and fun.

White Marsh neighbor Darla Leist told WMAR 2 News how she's enjoying the event.

"I'm having a wonderful time. The food has been good, we're with our dear friends, the music has been good, it's a nice crowd," Leist said.

But all the fun is for a reason.

"Safety is number one for all of us. And so, this event just highlights the fact that the community and the police department and the fire department need to be on one page," said Geraldine Finch, chapter president of the Baltimore Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.

The Baltimore Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, hosted a Night Out in the Park Heights community with Mayor Scott attending.

Even though they've put on the event for over 15 years, it's a neighborhood where trust with law enforcement is still strained.

The event is meant to instill trust between law enforcement and neighbors, in hopes that would help lower crime in the long run.

First Vice President Kenya Adams said it's a step forward.

"So it's a great time for our community to start having those conversations and be honest and talk to them about what their concerns are because we don't go to those public meetings," Adams said.

Major Deanna Chemelli with the Baltimore County Police Department told WMAR 2 News that having trust between the department and community is one of the most important things they can have.

"Our officers can't be everywhere; we can't do everything alone, and we really need our residents to really be out there in the communities and help us do what we do on a daily basis and help protect our communities," Chemelli said.

Darla said the officer's presence did make a difference.

"It does make me feel comfortable, it does."

And to keep the community spirit up beyond National Night Out, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement is holding a Safe Year Back to School Giveaway on August 23rd in Park Heights.