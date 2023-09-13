Last living son of Henrietta Lacks laid to rest in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Henrietta Lacks' last living son has passed away.

Lawrence Lacks Sr. was laid to rest on Wednesday at Faith Christian Fellowship in Owings Mills.

He died just weeks after his family reached a settlement with a bio tech company over the use of his mother's cells.

'HeLa' cells have helped with several medical breakthroughs but were taken and used without her knowledge or consent.

His nephew spoke after the service, honoring his uncle's fight for justice.

"He was the backbone. He was the spirit. Today isn't a somber day, today isn't a sad day. Today is a celebration, so we are going to stick together in solidarity, this family, and we're going to continue to fight for justice for him yet and carry on," said Alfred Lacks Carter Jr.

Lawerence Lacks was 88-years-old.