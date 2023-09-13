Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Last living son of Henrietta Lacks laid to rest in Owings Mills

Henrietta Lacks' last living son has passed away. Lawrence Lacks Sr. was laid to rest on Wednesday at Faith Christian Fellowship in Owings Mills. https://www.wmar2news.com
Posted at 5:41 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 17:41:13-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Henrietta Lacks' last living son has passed away.

Lawrence Lacks Sr. was laid to rest on Wednesday at Faith Christian Fellowship in Owings Mills.

He died just weeks after his family reached a settlement with a bio tech company over the use of his mother's cells.

'HeLa' cells have helped with several medical breakthroughs but were taken and used without her knowledge or consent.

His nephew spoke after the service, honoring his uncle's fight for justice.

"He was the backbone. He was the spirit. Today isn't a somber day, today isn't a sad day. Today is a celebration, so we are going to stick together in solidarity, this family, and we're going to continue to fight for justice for him yet and carry on," said Alfred Lacks Carter Jr.

Lawerence Lacks was 88-years-old.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices