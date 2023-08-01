Henrietta Lacks' family reaches settlement for the use of her cells

BALTIMORE — The family of Henrietta Lacks has reached a settlement over the use of the Baltimore woman's cells.

Their lawsuit was against the bio tech company called Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The family claimed the company unjustly profited off of the use of her cells.

The terms of the settlement are confidential and the lawyers have plans moving forward to bring cases against other pharmaceutical companies.

They argue that if these companies can make money, the family should receive compensation.

Attorneys for the Lacks' family also said that the U.S. Congress has put forth a resolution for Lacks to receive a Congressional Medal of Honor.

Lacks was an African American woman and mother of five.

In 1951, she went to Johns Hopkins to be treated for cervical cancer.

While she was being treated at the hospital, doctors removed some of her cells without her permission. These cells are otherwise known as HeLa cells.

Lacks died in 1951, but her cells continued to be used for science. Her cells were used to help develop the polio vaccine and treatments for cancer, HIV/AIDS.