The Arena Club makes changes to help Bel Air community

BEL AIR, Md — Today is the day many in Harford County were hoping would never come.

After more than 40 years in the community, the Bel Air Athletic Club will permanently close its doors today. The club made the announcement back in January saying they were closing after being unable to negotiate with the building’s landlord.

While the closure received much criticism and raised many concerns, the biggest concern was childcare. Many in the Bel Air area used that club as a daycare service.

Several parents questioned where their child would go for before and after school care. To help ease some of those concerns, Bel Air’s Arena Club released a statement.

Back in January The Arena Club in Bel Air shared their sympathy for the Bel Air Athletic Club’s employees and patrons. They said they wanted to help the community and made a major announcement.

The Arena Club announced they will extend their weekend hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Previously the club was only open until six during the summer. A representative from the company says they plan to keep these hours the same indefinitely.

The Arena Club also announced they will add 10 more group fitness classes to their schedule.

Just like the Bel Air Athletic club, The Arena Club also offers childcare. The club has several childcare options including a Pre-K program, before and after school care, and a day camp.

There has been speculation of what is coming in place of The Bel Air Athletic Club, however nothing has been confirmed at this time.

