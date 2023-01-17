Watch Now
Bel Air Athletic Club closing, after 40+ years

Posted at 3:53 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 15:53:29-05

BEL AIR, Md. — A community fixture in Bel Air is closing after more than 40 years, as development moves forward in the area around Harford Mall.

Bel Air Athletic Club, across from the mall on Boulton Street, confirmed it will shut down Feb. 16. The announcement prompted a petition that had almost 1,000 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

The club said its landlord has "unfortunately...decided to repurpose the property." A letter to members noted, "Since the COVID-19 shutdowns and their continued impact on our industry, Wellbridge ownership has worked diligently with the landlord to negotiate rent that leads to a sustainable and healthy business. In conjunction, our team has routinely gone above and beyond to serve your health and wellness needs while working to push the business back to profitable levels."

The property owners have not submitted any formal plans to the Town of Bel Air for any kind of redevelopment.

Bel Air town administrator/CEO Eddie Hopkins said:

"Like everyone else we found out about BAAC’s closing on FB last night. We were as surprised as anyone. We have calls into the GM to officially confirm this information but have been unable to speak to him. As far as planning and development. We have nothing from them at all to suggest what they are going to do with the business or the property."

There is a 59,609-square-foot development planned on the mall property, called Shops at Harford. It's being built on the former Sears site. But that does not appear to be connected to any plans for the Bel Air Athletic Club building, said Hopkins.

Hopkins said he saw people on Facebook "are drawing a nexus between potential development at the Mall and BAAC’s closing. We are not aware of any connection between the two. Again we are disappointed to hear they are closing but we have not been made aware of any proposed plans for that location."

