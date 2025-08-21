Largest Goodwill in the Baltimore area is opening on September 4 in Howard County

LAUREL, Md. — Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake is opening a new store in Howard County.



The location in Laurel will be its largest store at 22,000 square feet

Proceeds from all Goodwill stores go back into its workforce development programs

The grand opening is scheduled for September 4

The donation center at the new Goodwill store in Laurel is bustling as employees sort through dozens of boxes filled with goods to organize on the showroom floor.

They are working to fill shelves and racks in the 22,000 square foot space, the largest location for Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake.

The new store comes as Goodwill reports 35% sales increase year-over-year at its top nine stores in Baltimore.

"I think a lot of it is the economy and uncertainty," said Lisa Rusyniak, the president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. "People are hanging onto their dollars and trying to make them stretch further."

"We have sports jerseys that you typically pay over $100 or more for but now they’re $25 or so," said Cassandra McKnight, an employee at the Laurel Goodwill.

Secondhand shopping has seen a surge in popularity in just the last couple of years. According to the online consignment store ThredUp, the thrift and resale market in the U.S. is projected to be $59 billion in 2025. In 2028, its projecting it will be worth $73 billion.

"I think the economy has taken its toll on families so they want to get more for their money," said Rusyniak.

23 employees will work at the new location including several inmates from Dorsey Run Correctional Facility.

"They’re on a program where they can come here and work all day and it takes them back to the prison. And then upon release, we’ll probably end up hiring them at our store," said Rusyniak.

There's also the feel-good aspects of secondhand shopping, such as keeping unwanted items out of landfills. Proceeds at all Goodwill stores go into its workforce development program. In 2023, Goodwill opened its Excel Center, an adult high school where people over 21 years old can get their diploma. They had their first graduating class last year.

"We serve anybody who needs help connecting to the labor market," Rusyniak said.

As the grand opening gets closer, employees had advice for shoppers who will be coming in on the first day.

"Plan your day because its such a big store its going to take time to go through the merch and to see what we offer," said McKnight.

"We also have new items and good brands," said Dianeli Cruz. "You guys definitely need to be here on the grand opening."

The grand opening is on September 4 at 10 a.m., at 10350 Guilford Road. The retail and donation center will be opened seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.