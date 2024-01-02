Lane closures for Bay Bridge eastbound span week on January 2-6

BAY BRIDGE — Lane closures and traffic pattern changes will be in effect on the Bay Bridge from January 2-6 for construction work, according to the MDTA.

The eastbound span may be closed Tuesday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, Friday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following morning and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following morning for preservation/maintenance work. Two-way traffic will operate on the westbound span during the full eastbound span closures.

One lane of the eastbound span may be closed Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Two-way traffic will operate on the westbound span.

MDTA says lane closures may start earlier if traffic volumes allow.