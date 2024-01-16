Landscaping companies get extra work this winter clearing roadways

BALTIMORE — Normally, when you think of a landscaping company you think about your neighbor getting some professional yard work done.

But in the winter months, most people are not doing those types of projects, so companies like Lazo Landscaping are eager to see snow days.

“Exciting because winter is our slow season with everybody else like, with everything else, landscaping everything so this is where we make our money in the winter," says Edgar Fuentes.

Many of these landscaping companies get contracted by the state to help treat major highways, bridges, and ramps where a lot of cars travel.

They are consistently salting the roads and in areas where the snow is heavy, they will be there to plow it away making the roadways safe for drivers as the snow continues to fall.

“Overnight and tomorrow morning when the coldest part of the night comes be extra careful if you do have to head out on elevated roadways your bridges, ramps, and overpasses freeze first and it is supposed to stay below freezing tonight so there is a chance of some slight refreezing so were going to be cognizant of that as well," says Charlie Gishlar.

Edgar Fuentes says when they are in between treating the major roads they wait for other calls too, like if someone is unable to drive in their neighborhood streets because there is too much snow.

“If it gets bad, sometimes too much snow there is nowhere to pile the snow we go in then remove the snow or if it’s a hill like you said put salt down [and] make sure everybody gets by," Says Edgar.

With freezing temperatures overnight into Tuesday morning, the snow will remain, but will also freeze.

Fuentes says that can be dangerous for drivers so they will continue to keep treating the roads overnight as well.

He says when you're driving, remember the snow plows are there to clear a path for drivers, and that means they have to take their time.

“Be patient with us we gotta go a little bit slower so what happens is sometimes people are in a bit of a rush and they try to go around us, and several occasions when they get the chance to sneak by us they swerve and hit like a guardrail or something just because they don’t want to wait for us. Just be mindful give us space and just be patient," says Edgar.

The Maryland State Highway Administration says this MLK holiday, they had over 2700 pieces of equipment and staff working all day continuing to work throughout the night to make sure the roads are as safe as possible.