Laila's Gift opens to host free birthday, milestone celebrations for kids with disabilities

ABERDEEN, Md. — A new place meant to make meaningful memories for children with disabilities is now open in Harford County.

Laila's Gift is a non-profit that plans free birthday and milestone celebrations for kids with special needs.

It was started two years ago by Shari Bailey, named in honor of one of her twin daughters' Laila. Laila was born nine years ago with rare condition called Jacobsen's Syndrome, a defect of her 11th chromosome.

"For a long time the big question was why, why me?," Bailey said. "But now I understand why me. I always say God gave me Laila to create this."

The new space will allow them to host the parties and celebrations, as well as workshops, parent support groups and other recreational events for kids with disabilities and their families.

"It’s really been a powerful moment for families to connect and get to a point where we embrace and celebration our situation versus looking at it as a huge challenge."

Laila's Gift is located off Hardees Drive in Aberdeen.