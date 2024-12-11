La Chow set to host its second annual toy giveaway ahead of Christmas

BALTIMORE — Thousands of people will get a hot meal, free groceries, and free toys to take home ahead of the Christmas holiday and it's all happening at La Chow.

FutureThink Hub, Stat DC,and La Chow are hosting their second toy giveaway on Saturday, December 14th.

"We want to touch as many lives as we can, so this weekend, we're going to create a full winter wonderland, and we're going to make sure everyone feels the love of the holidays," says Brandon Phillips.

They are not just giving away toys, they are providing hot meals and giving away free groceries as well.

“So we have everything from hot cocoa stations to food stations and then they will be able to take their food home with them," says Phillips.

Last year, there were hundreds of families lined up outside for the toys and food, this year, Phillips says they plan to help up to 2,000 families.

This year they have also partnered with the Greater Baltimore Urban Leagueto make the toy drive even bigger.

“We wanted to bring in an organization that had years and years of history, and we love the chemistry that we had, and we came up with the idea, and we said hey, let's bring you guys on," says Phillips.

Phillips says at the end of the day his goal is to bring the holiday spirit to families who may need a little extra help.

“Everything we want and we do in Baltimore is to bring together community [and] bring a loving environment to Baltimore, so we want to let people know it's okay to give what we want, to make it popular, to give we want to make it okay to give. It's an amazing feeling," he says.

The grocery giveaway is from 10 am to 2 pm and the toy giveaway is from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Click here to register for the toy giveaway.

Click here to volunteer.