Kitten rescued from tree, after 2+ days

ABINGDON, Md. — A kitten that was rescued last night after being stuck in a tree for more than two days, in Harford County.

Abingdon Fire Company reported that they were able to get the 6-month-old kitten down - finally.

The company reported that the homeowner said the cat ran up the tree and was there for more than 48 hours.

The company said: "Though this isn’t a call we receive often, it is always a nice change of pace when we are able to help out an animal in need."

