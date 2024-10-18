OOPS! Rabbit rescued from chimney in Harford County home

CHURCHVILLE, Md. — Fire crews in Harford County responded to a pretty unusual situation this morning.

A pet rabbit named Pickles got stuck at the bottom of a chimney, after falling through a hole at the back of a fireplace.

Submitted photo Level Volunteer Fire Company works to free a rabbit stuck behind a fireplace



The owner, who's on Level Road in Churchville, posted that she had spent "all night trying to get her and ran out of ideas."

She explained on Facebook:

We didn’t know that there is a hole behind our wood stove that going down into a 7 foot cement room. She fell down into that room. I had a bag with hay all night on string trying to pull her out with no luck. The fire dept was amazing and came in and drilled into the brick to grab her.



She noted: "I was a mess all night because I could see her but couldn’t reach her."

She said she was very happy "our girl is safe... Yall are amazing."

The owner also shared a photo of Pickles resting in her hay bin after the stressful incident.