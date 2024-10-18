Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

OOPS! Rabbit rescued from chimney in Harford County home

Rabbit is rescued from Harford County chimney
Harford County Volunteer Fire &amp; EMS
Rabbit is rescued from Harford County chimney<br/>
Rabbit is rescued from Harford County chimney
Level Volunteer Fire Company works to free a rabbit stuck behind a fireplace
Level Volunteer Fire Company works to free a rabbit stuck behind a fireplace
Posted
and last updated

CHURCHVILLE, Md. — Fire crews in Harford County responded to a pretty unusual situation this morning.

A pet rabbit named Pickles got stuck at the bottom of a chimney, after falling through a hole at the back of a fireplace.

Level Volunteer Fire Company works to free a rabbit stuck behind a fireplace
Level Volunteer Fire Company works to free a rabbit stuck behind a fireplace
Level Volunteer Fire Company works to free a rabbit stuck behind a fireplace
Level Volunteer Fire Company works to free a rabbit stuck behind a fireplace

The owner, who's on Level Road in Churchville, posted that she had spent "all night trying to get her and ran out of ideas."

She explained on Facebook:

We didn’t know that there is a hole behind our wood stove that going down into a 7 foot cement room. She fell down into that room. I had a bag with hay all night on string trying to pull her out with no luck. The fire dept was amazing and came in and drilled into the brick to grab her.

She noted: "I was a mess all night because I could see her but couldn’t reach her."

She said she was very happy "our girl is safe... Yall are amazing."

The owner also shared a photo of Pickles resting in her hay bin after the stressful incident.

Pickles the rabbit rests in her hay bin after getting stuck at the bottom of a chimney
Pickles the rabbit rests in her hay bin after getting stuck at the bottom of a chimney

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices