Kinetic Sculpture Race: A celebration of Baltimore’s quirkiness and community spirit

BALTIMORE — Have you ever thought, "I want to see a race where a giant platypus, alligator, and tractor sculpture fight for prizes like Best Breakdown?" Well, Baltimore has you covered with its 25th annual Kinetic Sculpture Race.

And the community says, "This is what it means to be Baltimore," said Barbee, one of the race's Kinetic Chickens, a group that helps tally the votes for prizes. "It's so Baltimore and Baltimore deserves this."

The excitement is palpable. A mass of bright colors, great costumes and an amazing crowd come together to celebrate creativity and community.

"It makes me love Baltimore even more," said Ava Mueller, another Kinetic Chicken. "It makes me proud to be from Baltimore."

The race features a challenging 15-mile course, complete with hills, sand and mud — designed to be both fun and demanding.

"They have to be able to withstand the rigors of the 15-mile track, then of course going into the water, that's a big challenge," said Carl, leader of the Kinetic Chickens.

Each team’s ingenuity is put to the test.

"It's all theory until they hit the water," Carl said.

Last year, a vehicle designed to look like a fire engine capsized when it hit the water, requiring the actual fire department to come to the rescue.

"It's just so much fun. It's just a wonderful day," Carl said.

This year, team 'Bear Necessities' got the crowd roaring with a spectacular capsizing moment.

But what does all of this say about Baltimore?

Race judge Ed Istwan believes it reflects the city’s generosity and acceptance.

"I've always thought that the Kinetic Sculpture Race was incredibly generous because it's an art event that comes to you, and all you have to do is show up and accept it," Istwan said. "I think that Baltimore is a very generous place in that way."

The atmosphere is messy, loud, and a little quirky — much like Baltimore itself. And just like the race, the city keeps moving forward with creativity, community, and a little bit of chaos.