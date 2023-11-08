Watch Now
Kia holding anti-theft software upgrade event at Arundel Mills

Posted at 12:06 PM, Nov 08, 2023
HANOVER, Md. — As Kias and Hyundais remain targets of a major theft trend this year, Kia has announced special events this upcoming week where drivers can get a free anti-theft softward upgrade or pick up a wheel lock.

The software upgrades will be held at Arundel Mills from Nov. 10 through 12, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

Trained technicians will be on site to install the anti-theft software upgrade, in as few as 30 minutes. It's been installed already in more than 865,000 Kia vehicles nationwide so far.

Owners of the following Kia models should enter their VIN at this website to confirm their eligibility:

  • Forte 2014 – 2021
  • Rio 2012- 2021
  • Soul 2020 – 2022
  • K5 2021 – 2022
  • Sedona 2011 – 2021
  • Sportage 2011 – 2022
  • Optima 2011 – 2020
  • Seltos 2021 – 2022

The Arundel Mills service center will be located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle. Kia is partnering with Baltimore-area law enforcement on this service.

For those not eligible for the software upgrade, Kia is offering steering-wheel locks for free, as well as through the website.

They can be picked up on Saturday at Northwood Elementary School in north Baltimore, or next Wednesday at Hollinswood Shopping Center in south Baltimore.

The thefts have been an ongoing issue throughout this year.

