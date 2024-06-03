Key Bridge mural made to honor lives lost was vandalized over the weekend

A muralcreated by Texas-based artist Roberto Marquez to honor the six construction workers lost during the Key Bridge collapse was vandalized over the weekend.

Marquez believed that it happened sometime between 8 p.m. on Friday night and 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. The damages include large holes being punched into several canvases.

The desecration of the artwork is coming at a time when there’s a question of where the mural will live in the future. The vigil to mourn the loss of the construction workers was held at the mural site on Thursday May 23rd.