Kelly O. Hayes named interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland

BALTIMORE — There's a new U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, at least on an interim basis.

Kelly O. Hayes replaces Erek Barron, who resigned from office last month, after President Donald Trump began removing appointees of the previous Joe Biden Administration.

RELATED: Erek Barron resigns as U.S. Attorney of Maryland

According to the Department of Justice, Hayes began her career in 2013 as an Assistant United States Attorney in Maryland.

She was raised in Montgomery County and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

During her time with DOJ, Hayes oversaw criminal prosecutions of violent gangs like MS-13, while also handling illegal immigration, and investigations involving human and gun trafficking.

“In cooperation with our federal, state, and local partners, I am confident that the outstanding men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office will work tirelessly and zealously to combat criminal activity that harms the people of the United States and to steadfastly represent the interests of the United States," Hayes said in a press release. "I thank the President and the Attorney General for placing their confidence in me. It is the honor of a lifetime to serve in this role.”