Erek Barron resigns as U.S. Attorney of Maryland

BALTIMORE — As President Donald Trump's new cabinet settles into their roles, common administrative turnover is underway.

Typically those changes include U.S. Attorneys appointed by previous Presidents.

Here in Maryland, Erek L. Barron has run the U.S. Attorney's office since October 2021.

He was appointed by former President Joe Biden to replace Robert Hur, who went onto investigate Biden over the maintaining of classified documents.

With Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi being confirmed, moves are being made to place new staff in charge.

As result, Barron on Wednesday night submitted his resignation by issuing this statement.

“Serving as United States Attorney has been the honor of a lifetime. The office’s career attorneys and administrative staff are public servants of exceptional caliber. In support of our mission, they perform their responsibilities with excellence while maintaining the highest standards of professional conduct and working with them has been a great privilege. I am immeasurably proud of the justice we have done together.”

Prior to becoming U.S. Attorney, Barron served in the Maryland House of Delegates representing District 24 in Prince George County.