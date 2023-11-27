Keep an eye out this 'Giving Tuesday'

As people are deciding what amount to give or where to give this 'Giving Tuesday', there are some good tips to keep in mind when you decide where to put your dollar.

While many have been opening their wallets for some good deals on gifts this holiday season, Giving Tuesday is asking people to open their wallets for a different cause.

"We work with various charities in the area to give away items that they need whether it be clothing, underwear, socks, household items, that's what we are here for. Our mission is to help the community,” said Erin Woodward who is the Director of Volunteers for the Surprise Shop of Trinity Church.

But sometimes that mission can come at a hefty price. The Surprise Shop at Trinity Church is a small nonprofit that doesn't receive grants but runs strictly off the donations and consignment they receive. One of their efforts is filling a need many may not think of, undergarments, through their charity called Janet’s Drawers.

"It's a proactive question. Very discretely do you need underwear, do you need any undergarments, socks, and they'll tell us yes and the volunteers will access the drawers and we'll find the size and we'll usually give out two of each,” said Woodward.

Woodward says this Giving Tuesday they are looking to receive small cash donations to not only fill the drawers but also the shop.

"If we get a stack of checks or something like that than that's wonderful because we could definitely use it,” said Woodward.

What if you're skeptical when it comes to smaller charities you haven't heard of? Angie Barnett from the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland said there are a few things you can check into before deciding on a small nonprofit to give.

"Big tips to think about is do they have boots on the ground, is this a charity organization that's actually doing good work, do they publish an annual report, a 990 and will they take the time to answer your questions,” said Barnett.

These are all things the Surprise Shop does but if you're looking to donate to a larger nonprofit that mostly takes donations online, there is different scam to keep an eye out for.

"Giving Tuesday scams are going to fall with the fake websites, the look alike, the websites that are set up to steal the logos, the print, font of other websites that are legitimate and that's going to be your number one scam,” said Barnett.

She said a quick search online through the BBB at give.org/and the Secretary of State is the best way of looking up to find out if the charity is legitimate.