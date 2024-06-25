Katie Pumphrey makes history swimming from Chesapeake Bay to Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Ultra-marathon, open-water swimmer Katie Pumphrey making history right here in the Charm City.

Pumphrey swam 24 miles all the way from the Sandy Point State Park at Chesapeake Bay to the Inner Harbor in downtown Baltimore, lasting a little more than 14 hours.

It started at 3:00 am and ended shortly after 5:00 pm. She's able to say she's accomplished something no one else on the planet has done.

"I’ve been dreaming about the swim for a long time. To be the first person to ever do it, to champion women’s sports and champion this amazing city feels unbelievable," says Pumphrey.

She pushed through some rough currents and a body that she says is screaming at her. She was welcomed with cheers and a "Lets go Katie" chant as she arrived to downtown Baltimore.

"The best city ever came out and cheered us on. This was absolutely incredible," says Pumphrey.

Pulling off this feat was possible not only due to her dedication and hard work, but also the city's commitment to clean the Harbor water, making it accessible for people to swim in.

"Hopefully a lot more swimming, a lot more sports in the water, a lot more ways than our city can enjoy it a lot more recreation, and ways that we can use this amazing resource," she says.

Pumphrey is scheduled to swim next month in California going from Catalina to Los Angeles.