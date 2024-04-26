Juvenile crimes against small business leaves owner asking what more can be done

DUNDALK, Md. — A lack of accountability for kids who commit crimes continues to frustrate the Baltimore area, including the business community.

Satish Walia is a small business owner in Dundalk who fell victim to juvenile crime last March. To make matters worse, he remains disappointed with the police response.

Three juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing his property, Faar International.

"I saw three kids. They're walking through here. They stopped, they picked up something from there. A rock and threw it on the window and ran away," said Walia.

The crime happened once the building was empty, leaving Walia nearly $5,000 in the hole.

Once he returned to work the next day, he did what anyone would do. Yet, he got an answer he least expected.

"The police say since they're kids, they can't do much about it," said Walia.

The damage has left him in a bind. Now, he's stuck having to financially fix the damages while the suspects remain undisciplined.

"We are trying to just pay from the pocket and take care of the damage," said Walia.

He went as far as to contact his local councilman and was met with a similar response. Just one day after his business was hit, his neighbor caught the same fate.

"I found out the very next day...somebody went near the building across the street...they did damage to that also," said Walia.

All Walia wants is action and accountability.

"We need some some kind of safety and security for our businesses. As small businesses, we generate employment here. We're contributing to the community, but there's no safety here," said Walia.

WMAR-2 News has reached out to Baltimore County Police to see if they had any update on these juvenile crimes. So far, we have yet to hear anything from them.