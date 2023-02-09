Watch Now
Jury finds third suspect guilty in murder of 22-year-old in Annapolis

Posted at 5:08 PM, Feb 09, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a weeklong trial, a jury in Anne Arundel County found the third and final suspect guilty in the killing of 22-year-old Cornell Young. He was found guilty of 11 counts, including felony first-degree murder, robbery and weapons offenses.

Shammond Taylor, 24, faces Life in Prison plus more than 100 years at sentencing on March 30 in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

Taylor is the last of three men convicted of the 2021 killing.

Kenon Jackson, 22, entered an Alford plea to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Jaonte Coates, 33, had an identical plea and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

On Oct. 14, 2021, Young and a friend drove from Baltimore to a parking lot on Pleasant Street in Annapolis and met with Jackson.

Police say, after parking, Taylor emerged from another vehicle and pointed a gun at Young.

This happened while Jackson and Coates combed through Young's vehicle.

Young attempted to disarm Taylor, but was shot multiple times as a result. He later died from his injuries. Young's friend wasn't harmed.

His death came just one day after his 22nd birthday.

The encounter was captured on security cameras and police recognized Taylor from the footage.

Taylor also left his cell phone behind at the crime scene. He was arrested and remained jailed without bond.

