Jury finds man guilty of attempted murder in Harford Mall shooting trial

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A jury found a man guilty Wednesday for a shooting inside of Harford Mall.

Wesley Lyons, 35, was also found guilty of reckless endangerment, and illegal possession of a firearm after being convicted.

It all began on June 2, officers responded to the Harford Bounce Party Place inside the mall around 4:00 pm.

Police discovered the victim with a gunshot wound and later learned that Lyons had fled the scene, running out of the mall.

Security footage revealed a group of people arguing and fighting when Lyons pulled out a gun with an extended magazine and fired multiple rounds at the victim.

Officers later found out that the victim was helping set up for a 1-year-old child's birthday party.

The child's father, who police later learned was Lyons, was identified as the shooter.

Court documents say Lyon's mother was fighting with the mother of the 1-year-old, Lyons then cleared a path before firing his weapon five times and fleeing the scene.

Two adults and two children were also standing behind the victim when he was shot.

Lyons was apprehended at a Red Roof Inn in Anne Arundel County 28 days after the shooting

“It is despicable that anyone would resort to gun violence to resolve their issues. However, I am particularly appalled by Wesley Lyons and the decision he made to commit this heinous and very violent crime at the birthday party for a one-year-old child. This is further exacerbated by the fact that he did so in the presence of multiple other children and adults as well, placing them all in danger, when they were simply trying to engage in a celebration for a child in a bouncy house in as public of a place as the Harford Mall. As a prohibited person, he showed his complete disregard for the law as well as for the lives of those around him. Harford County will be a safer place with him incarcerated for decades to come,” said Harford County State's Attorney Alison M. Healey.

Lyons' guilty verdict came after a 4-day trial and his sentencing is scheduled for February 13, 2025.