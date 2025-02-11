Jury convicts one of four suspects responsible for Baltimore man's kidnapping, execution-style murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A jury convicted one of four suspects tied to a Baltimore man's heinous kidnapping and murder last year.

Marquis Mayo was found guilty of taking part in a March 28 execution-style shooting of David Winchester Jr., outside Wiley H. Bates Middle School in Annapolis.

"This case was one that involved four individuals present when David Winchester was violently kidnapped and held inside a car while two of the individuals committed an armed home invasion at his mother's home, and then later executed him," said Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

Police used area surveillance and cell phone towers linking Mayo and co-defendants Jamar and Monae Fincher to the case.

The trio used a car owned by Fincher's mother to abduct Winchester and flee the crime scene.

Sentencing for Mayo is scheduled for April 22. Jamar goes on trial April 28, with Monae set for September 22.

The status of the fourth suspect is unclear.