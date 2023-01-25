Jury convicts gunman in 2021 deadly shooting outside BJ Mallards Bar & Grill

GWYNN OAK, Md. — A jury has convicted a Baltimore man for a 2021 deadly shooting outside BJ Mallards Bar & Grill in Gynn Oak.

Jamell William Smith, 34, could now face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Prosecutors say he fired multiple rounds on the morning of June 14, leaving 30-year-old Darwin Barnes dead and a woman wounded.

Detectives believed Smith and Barnes had been involved in some dispute two days prior.

Another man, Michael J. Curry, was also charged in connection with the case. Police said he took Smith to the restaurant to commit the murder.

Curry ultimately pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges last April, according to online court records.

No sentencing date has been scheduled for Smith.

