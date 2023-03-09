Jury convicts former Laurel Police chief who set fire to homes of family, co-workers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A jury on Thursday convicted former Laurel Police chief David Crawford on all 12 counts connected to a series of arsons dating back to 2011.

Prosecutors described Crawford, 71, as a serial arsonist who had a hit list of targets who wronged him in the past.

He retired from the Prince George's County Police Department as a major in 2000 and then served as Chief of Police in Laurel from 2006 until resigning in 2010.

Crawford is said to have set the home of his successor, Richard McLaughlin, on fire in 2019. Part of the incident was captured on surveillance.

That was just one of about a dozen fires that he caused over a decade throughout five Maryland counties.

His other victims included former Laurel City Administrator Marty Flemiona, two of his own relatives, two doctors, two more co-workers, and a neighbor.

In half of those cases, the victims were reportedly in their homes-- asleep with their families.

Former police chief charged as serial arsonist

Crawford has been in custody since March of 2021.