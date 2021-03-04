Former Laurel Police Chief arrested for multi-jurisdictional arson investigation

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Police Department will be holding a press conference on Thursday to discuss David Crawford’s arrest in a serial arson investigation that spans multiple counties in Maryland.

Crawford, 69, served as the Police Chief for the City of Laurel from 2006 until he resigned in 2010. After he left his post, police say he had a vendetta against the list of people that he targeted.

Police released a video that they say shows the former police chief dousing the home of the man who succeeded him on the force and then setting the house on fire. This particular incident happened in 2019, but police say that this is just one of nearly a dozen fires that were set by Crawford, all starting back in 2011.

The former police chief is now charged with 12 counts of attempted murder and 11 counts of arson.

However, police say they found a target list that connects him to a dozen additional fires. Fires they say involve his former officers, doctors and even members of his own family.

This investigation spans a wide range. There were 11 fires all over a period of 10 years in four different counties. There were five fires in Howard County, three in Montgomery County, two in Price George's County and one in Frederick County.

The former police chief is also a suspect in another fire that happened as recent as this week.

At the moment, Crawford is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. He has a bond review set for Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the news conference is scheduled for noon in Ellicott City.

This is an ongoing story, so check back to WMAR-2 News for updates.