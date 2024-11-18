Jury convicts Aberdeen man of shooting 19-year-old to death inside Harford County McDonald's

BELCAMP, Md. — A jury convicted an Aberdeen man Wednesday for the murder of a 19-year-old at a Harford County McDonald's.

It all began April 23, just after 10:30 pm, the Harford County Sheriff's Office found the man, Sebashton Charles Nocar, of Bel Air, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head.

Authorities also found another victim on the scene who had taken shelter in the stockroom.

Charging documents say a witness with Nocar told deputies about an earlier fight inside the bathroom.

Cameras inside the McDonald's captured the incident, which provided detectives with photos and a description of the alleged shooter.

Investigators also spoke to a clerk at a nearby store, where the gunman reportedly went after the shooting.

The clerk told police the suspect frequented the store, and worked at the McDonald's.

Restaurant management later helped identify the suspect as Djbril Ramatoulay.

Police say there was a report of Ramatoulay acting disorderly at the McDonald's just one week prior to the shooting.

While executing a search warrant at Ramatoulay's home, police found clothes with Nocar's blood on them.

Ramatoulay was interviewed and denied talking with the victims, while also giving a false description of the clothes he was wearing the night of the shooting.

Online court records show Ramatoulay was on probation at the time of the murder. He was convicted of felony first-degree assault back in 2018, and received 13 years, but a judge suspended the entire sentence.

Ramatoulay was instead placed on five-year supervised probation, which records say he violated twice, yet remained free anyway.

“This is yet another prosecution by our office for a violent crime, and another violent criminal convicted by a Harford County jury will be removed from the streets of Harford County. Our citizens are safer because of the successful prosecutions by our office. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated but committing such an egregious act in a public place which put so many innocent citizens at risk calls for a strong message to be sent. My heart is with the families of the deceased victim in this case as well as with the surviving victim. While I know that nothing can bring back the young man that was lost, I hope that this verdict will bring some sense of peace and justice to them as they all try move on from this horrific crime,” said Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey.

He is now being held at the Harford County Detention Center as he awaits his sentencing, which will occur on March 18, 2025.