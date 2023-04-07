Former Gunpowder Falls Park manager acquitted of rape, convicted of sex offense

TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County jury acquitted the longtime former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park of raping two women who once worked under him.

Michael Browning, 72, initially faced 27 combined counts of second degree rape, assault, and sex offenses in what his attorney described as a secretive love triangle.

Yet after deliberating, the jury ultimately convicted Browning of a sole misdemeanor fourth degree sex offense charge.

Browning was indicted last September and was jailed without bail ever since.

According to charging documents, Browning met his first accuser, who is now a Baltimore County Police officer, when she was a teen taking part in his wife's 4-H club.

As she got older, Browning got her a seasonal job as a ranger at the park.

Sometime in 2016 the two began a consensual long-term romantic relationship, which led her to move into a state owned home on park property.

That's when she said things took a turn for the worse.

She accused Browning of becoming controlling and demanding. He apparently had keys to the home and expected frequent sexual favors. When turned down, the woman claimed Browning would force himself against her will. During trial, she recounted this happening at least three times.

The second accuser, whose also currently a Baltimore County Police officer, joined the park staff later on.

She and the first accuser later began having a sexual relationship with Browning's knowledge.

But what both women didn't know was Browning had a romantic relationship with each of them, behind the other one's back.

At some point the first accuser wanted to breakup with the second accuser, and sought Browning's advice on how to end the relationship.

Browning's attorney, Gary S. Bernstein, suggested to jurors that both women had revenge on their minds after learning his client had been sleeping with the two of them.

"This was an inept investigation and if the state had the information I gathered, I don't think the case would have been prosecuted," said Browning's attorney Gary S. Bernstein. "One juror has stated they didn't believe either victim about rape and thought the first was making it up as she went along."

Investigators were not made aware of the allegations until the first accuser told her police field training officer about what allegedly happened.

Bernstein told the jury that was just the accuser's way of gaining support during her breakup with Browning. He presented prior text messages as evidence of the first accuser talking about how well her relationship with Browning was going.

In the end the jury mostly sided with Bernstein, convicting Browning of just one count of a misdemeanor sex offense.

The penalty calls for a one year maximum prison term. Browning is expected to be sentenced Monday. Bernstein is asking the judge to sentence Browning to time served.

Meanwhile Browning has been ordered to stay away from both accusers and Gunpowder Falls State Park.

We've reached out to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office for comment on the verdict, and are still awaiting to hear back.