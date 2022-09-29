Charging Docs: Gunpowder Falls Park Manager committed numerous forcible rapes

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Detectives from Baltimore County's Special Victims Unit have arrested and charged 71-year-old Michael Browning with Second Degree Rape and Second Degree Assault.

Browning was employed by The Maryland Park Service as the Park Manager for Gunpowder Falls State Park at the time of these assaults.

According to court charging documents, the victim says she met Browning as a young teenager through a club ran through the defendant's wife.

As she got older, she got a job as a seasonal park ranger and she began working at various sections of Gunpowder State Park.

This led to an eventual consensual sexual relationship between the victim and the defendant in 2016 and this lasted several years.

The victim also moved into a property near Maryland State Park.

Due to his status as Park Manager, Browning had keys to the victim's residence and always wanted to engage in sexual activity.

As their relationship progressed, the victim grew tired of having to constantly provide sexual favors to the defendant.

In the charging documents, the victim stated she made it clear that she was not interested in any type of sexual activity and Browning would become "agitated" and "intimidating."

During the times when the victim refused, he would force himself on the victim and this would happen several times over the course of the relationship.

The victim was unable to give an exact number, but reported it happened at least 15 times in total.

All of these events took place in Baltimore County.