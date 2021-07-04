Employee injured after truck containing fireworks explodes in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — On Sunday, a video surfaced on Twitter showing fireworks detonating on the beach in Ocean City.

According to the Ocean City Police Department, the fire department was alerted to a vehicle fire at Dorchester Street and the beach.

Firefighters arrived to find that there was no vehicle fire, but that there was an unintentional discharge of fireworks that were being set up on the beach for the Town's fireworks show.

So this just happened in Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/B0djA8JxF7 — Gilly Gene (@GillyOfThe412) July 4, 2021

During the unintentional discharge, an employee of the fireworks company received minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital by Ocean City Paramedics.

No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured.

This is an active scene, so this article will be updated once more information becomes available.