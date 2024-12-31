Judge tosses lawsuit against Baltimore City over death of 3 firefighters

BALTIMORE — A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by family members of three fallen Baltimore City firefighters.

Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo died in a January 2022 vacant home collapse.

Family attorneys blamed their deaths on Baltimore City and its leaders, claiming the tragic incident "was predictable, foreseeable, and so easily avoidable."

They argued the home had a long unsafe history, yet the City failed to place required markers on the outside signifying potential dangers.

RELATED: "Bald-faced lie": Families of firefighters killed in Stricker Street fire sue Baltimore City for neglect

While calling the allegations alarming, judge Matthew J. Maddox stated the case was largely based on “information and belief."

In turn Maddox ruled the facts presented "do not support a reasonable inference that the City took any affirmative act with the intent to harm Plaintiff Firefighters."

Months following the fatal fire, a 314 page investigative report was released critical of the city's response to the incident.

The report led to the resignation of then fire chief Niles Ford.

Attorneys were seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Currently, there are just under 13,000 vacant homes in Baltimore City.

To date no arrests have been made related to the fire, which was ruled arson.