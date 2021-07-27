Watch
Police: Woman killed in targeted attack at Tracys Landing home

Posted at 9:14 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 09:14:46-04

TRACYS LANDING, Md. — A 911 call led to the discovery of a woman's body Sunday afternoon in Tracys Landing.

The boyfriend of Juanita Naomi Koilpilai initially called police to the 6300 block of Genoa Road to report her missing.

Arriving Anne Arundel County officers searched and found Koilpilai, 58, dead outside.

Officials say blood and other evidence found in and outside the home indicate she was the victim of a targeted murder.

Police also found that Koilpilai's car had been stolen and later recovered in Leesburg, Virginia.

No information on a potential motive or suspect has been released at this time.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with leads to call them at 410-222-4731.

