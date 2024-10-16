Judge denies Mosby's curfew request, orders convicted ex State's Attorney to remain on home detention

BALTIMORE — Convicted former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby will remain on home detention for now.

So says a federal judge.

Recently Mosby requested to be placed under a daily curfew rather than home confinement.

She claims to have found a new job requiring frequent travel across the state.

Mosby says she's been named Director of Global Strategic Planning for a California based company overseeing facilities offering mental health treatment, substance abuse services, and transitional housing.

Prosecutors and the U.S. Probation Office were opposed to the request, citing lack of available information about the new position.

For those reasons, the judge denied Mosby's request which would've allowed her to be away from home each day between 6am to 9pm.

"Because the Defendant’s job description indicates that her position involves collaboration with finance and operations teams to develop and manage budgets and drive strategic partnerships with state, local and communal stakeholders, which requires routine travel. The Court understands that, to date, the Defendant has not provided the requested information to the United States Probation Office," Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby wrote in her ruling.

Earlier this year Mosby was convicted of two counts of perjury and one count of false statement on a home mortgage application.

Despite facing decades behind bars, Griggsby sentenced Mosby to supervised release.

Conditions include 12 months of home detention tracked by 24 hour electronic monitoring.