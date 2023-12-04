Joyce Malecki's body to be exhumed next week

Joyce Malecki was 20 years old when she disappeared and then was found murdered in 1969.

The case was never solved.

Next week her body will be exhumed by the FBI, Malecki's brother Darryl Malecki tells WMAR-2 News.

Malecki's murder was brought up in the Netflix documentary "The Keepers" in 2017, which detailed the disappearance and murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik.

Malecki went missing around the same time as Cesnik and the series posited that the disappearances could've been connected.

No arrests have been made in either murder.