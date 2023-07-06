FBI to exhume body of Joyce Malecki, woman whose 1969 murder was featured in "The Keepers"

BALTIMORE — It's a 54 year old murder case and now the FBI is hoping the victim's body can provide them more information in this case.

The FBI is working to exhume the body of Joyce Malecki. She was killed in 1969 when she was 20 years old and her murder was detailed in the Netflix series "The Keepers."

Kurt Wolfgang from the Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center said the FBI called them to say they are filing the paper work to do this.

The advocacy group is representing the Malecki family. They haven't been given a timeline on when the body will be exhumed.

The FBI did not say what prompted investigators to exhume the body or what they plan do it with it.

"The Keepers" suggests that Joyce Malecki’s murder may be linked to the murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik at the old Archbishop Seton Keough High School.

Cesnik had been a teacher at the school and many of her former students believe she uncovered widespread sexual abuse at the all-girls school at the hands of Rev. Joseph Maskell and another priest.

Cesnik left her apartment on November 7, 1969 to buy a gift and never returned. Her body was found two months later by two hunters in Lansdowne.

An autopsy revealed she died from a skull fracture.

Malecki disappeared 4 days after Cesnik. Malecki's body was found near a Fort Meade shooting range. She was found bound, strangled, and drowned.

No arrests have been made in either case.

"The Keepers" did help renew an investigation into widespread sexual abuse in the Baltimore Archdiocese.

Back in April, a long-awaited 456 investigative report was released.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office named 146 people, including priests and other clergy members, who were either accused of sexual abuse or helped cover it up.

Allegations span over eight decades and include over 600 victims.

The report talks about Father Joseph Maskell, who was moved from two parishes during the 1960s over troubling behavior with children.

He eventually became Chaplain at the all-girls Archbishop Seton Keough High School, where he's accused of abusing 39 victims.

Maskell died in 2001. His body was exhumed in 2017 as part of the investigation in Cesnik's death.

The DNA sample from his remains did not match DNA from the murder scene of Cesnik.